January 13, 2017 at 5:36 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Sen. Baldwin to vote against Sessions for attorney general
Tammy Baldwin, gay news, Washington Blade

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) speaks at the International LGBT Leaders Conference at the Washington Hilton on Dec. 9, 2016. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) declared Friday she will vote against the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as attorney general out of a belief the country should move toward being “more equal, not less equal.”

“America has made great progress over the last eight years with an administration that has taken seriously a shared responsibility to pass on to the next generation a country that is more equal, not less equal,” Baldwin said.

The only out lesbian in Congress referenced in her statement not only LGBT rights — which Sessions has opposed over the course of his career in the Senate — but also constitutional rights and civil rights issues like voting rights and the right to an abortion.

“Every American citizen deserves a government that is as good as they are and they are right to demand that our attorney general, and our Department of Justice, are committed to the principle that racism, discrimination, and hate-based crimes will not be tolerated in America,” Baldwin said. “All Americans also deserve a strong commitment from our attorney general, America’s top law enforcement official, to act on violence borne out of hatred based on race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other characteristic.”

The Trump transition team didn’t respond to the Washington Blade’s request for comment on Baldwin’s opposition to Sessions. During his confirmation hearing, Sessions despite his anti-LGBT record said he understands demands for justice from LGBT people and would ensure laws “protecting their civil rights and their safety are fully enforced,” although concerns remain among LGBT advocates.

Despite substantial opposition to his confirmation from Democrats, civil rights supporters and LGBT advocates, Sessions appears headed to confirmation. One of the more moderate Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), introduced him at his confirmation hearing. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has also expressed support for Sessions.

Baldwin, who’s up for re-election in 2018, said she’s basing her vote against Sessions after meeting with him on a “moral choice” and “strong belief that all Americans deserve equal opportunity and the freedom to pursue their hopes and dreams.”

“That is the promise of America and I have committed myself and my life’s work to make sure we keep it,” Baldwin said. “After meeting with Sen. Sessions, I cannot support his confirmation to be our next Attorney General because I don’t have faith that he shares these beliefs and that he will embrace these commitments, and our shared responsibility to move our nation forward for all Americans.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

Mark Herring, gay news, Washington Blade, same-sex marriage, gay marriage, marriage equality, Obergefell v. Hodges, gay news, Washington Blade, Virginia watermark
Local
Herring launches initiative to fight hate crimes in Va.
Suspect acquitted in murder of Baltimore trans woman
D.C. activists bid farewell to Obama with praise, affection
Transgender man confronts Marshall over bathroom bill
Baltimore Pride returning to June
FreeState Justice releases strategic plan
Shep_Smith_CNN_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
National
Shepard Smith defends CNN from Donald Trump’s ‘belittling’
Tillerson declines to say whether ‘gay rights are human rights’
Anti-trans briefs filed before Supreme Court in bathroom case
Air Force upgrades 91-year-old gay veteran’s discharge
Kerry issues formal ‘lavender scare’ apology
Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Samantha Power, HRC Equality Convention, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
Joe_Biden_and_Barack_Obama_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
Obama, Biden brought out the best in us
Trump will learn that undoing progress won’t be easy
History will be kind to President Obama
Trump era a rupture in American history
Obama as seen from my perch in the White House briefing room
Obama’s formula: ‘Respect. Empower. Include. Win.’
american_horror_story_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘American Horror Story’ renewed for two more seasons
Madonna is directing and writing gay-themed film
‘Moonlight’ heads Dorian Awards nominations
CMT host Cody Alan comes out
It takes balls to protest!
Love trumps hate at Rainbow Bash
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup