Daughter of conservative radio host comes out as bisexual

Brandi Burgess, the daughter of conservative radio host Rick Burgess, has publicly come out as bisexual.

In an open letter posted on AL.com, Burgess, 27, shared that coming out to her father wasn’t easy.

“It started with my Instagram post at a Pride parade: a picture of a mother holding a sign saying ‘I love my gay son,’” Brandi writes.“I got a text demanding its removal: ‘How dare you compromise my platform!?’, ‘Remember who you represent.’, ‘Are you a gay?’”

Brandi continues that since coming out her father has talked about her sexuality in a negative light on his Evangelical radio show “Rick & Bubba.”

“The story my father tells is one of a lost lamb, covered in shame,” Brandi continues. “In his public musings, he speaks of my sin. Without my consent, he uses me as a cautionary tale.”

Brandi recounts preparing to tell her father that she was in love with a woman, but “Dad was waiting, bible in hand.” She says that although her father’s message made her feel ashamed of who she was, she does not want listeners to feel this way.

“So now, I am writing to the young women who feel like they don’t belong in their bodies, to the boys who want to kiss boys, and those on the spectrum between. Perhaps you have heard my father on the radio and it makes you want to go to sleep and never wake up,” Brandi writes. “I love you. Your worth is untouchable. Find a good friend. Invest in therapy. Dance in the middle of the night and hold yourself accountable to the life you’ve always wanted. At the root of all this hate speech is fear. This is not your fear to carry. Release it.”