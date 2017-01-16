January 16, 2017 at 1:45 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
FBI arrests Pulse nightclub gunman’s wife

The Pulse nightclub, gay news, Washington Blade

The FBI on Jan. 16, 2017, arrested the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people and injured 53 others inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., last June.

FBI agents on Monday arrested the wife of the gunman who opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub last June.

The New York Times reported agents took Noor Salman into custody at her home near San Francisco. A source told the newspaper that she has been charged with obstruction.

Salman’s husband killed 49 people and injured 53 others when he opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016.

The massacre — which is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — took place during the gay nightclub’s weekly Latino night. Nearly half of the 49 victims were LGBT Puerto Ricans.

Salman told the New York Times last fall she was “unaware” that her husband was planning a massacre at Pulse. The newspaper reported she told FBI agents she was with him when he bought ammunition and when he drove to the nightclub before the shooting.

Salman’s husband claimed his allegiance to the so-called Islamic State in a 911 call he made from inside the nightclub. There is no evidence that suggests ISIS prompted him to carry out the massacre.

The New York Times reported Salman is expected to appear in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

