Jennifer Holliday apologizes to LGBT community, cancels inauguration performance

Jennifer Holliday will no longer perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration concert, The Wrap reports.

Holliday, 56, wrote an open letter to her fans calling her agreement to perform, “a lapse of judgment,” and apologized specifically to the LGBT community.

“My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!” Holliday writes.

The Tony winner says that she reevaluated her decision to perform after reading an article from The Daily Beast criticizing the longtime LGBT ally.

“Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain. The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you. You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded,” the letter continues.

On Sunday, Holliday appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” and claims the African American community attacked her for performing.

“They were calling me coon, calling me house n***er, calling me Aunt Jemima, calling me all kinds of names and asking me to kill myself. And that was from the black community,” Holliday says.

She says that the LGBT community’s response was much different.

“All the tweets that I read from the African American community were directed directly at me. The tweets from the gay community took the issues and did not call me names. Also they have been a faithful community since ‘Dreamgirls’ to me, and fed me even when the church people didn’t feed me,” Holliday says.

“Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” Trump’s inauguration concert, will take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on June 19. 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood are scheduled to perform. Actor Jon Voight will also make an appearance.