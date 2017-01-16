January 16, 2017 at 11:33 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Va. Senate committee tables marriage ban repeal bill

Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade

Members of the Virginia Senate Courts of Justice Committee on Jan. 16, 2017, tabled a bill that would have repealed state laws banning marriage and civil unions for same-sex couples. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Virginia Senate committee on Monday tabled a bill that would have repealed state laws banning marriage and civil unions for same-sex couples.

Members of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee voted 10-2 to table Senate Bill 782, which state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) introduced last summer.

State Sens. Mark Obenshain (R-Harrisonburg), Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax County), Thomas Norment (R-James City), Janet Howell (D-Fairfax County), Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover County), Richard Stuart (R-Stafford County), William Stanley (R-Franklin County), Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsvylvania County), A. Benton Chafin (R-Russell County) and Glen Sturtevant (R-Richmond) voted to table SB 782. State Sens. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and R. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath County) voted against it.

Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Virginia since 2014.

The Virginia Code Commission has been examining the issue. GayRVA.com reported the outcome of Monday’s vote on SB 782 was expected.

Ebbin and state Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) last July introduced House Joint Resolution 538, which would begin the process of repealing Virginia’s constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

State Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William County) — a vocal opponent of LGBT rights in the Virginia General Assembly — proposed the amendment that bares his name. Voters in 2006 approved it by a 56-43 percent margin.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

