January 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘Whose Line’ star Colin Mochrie opens up about transgender daughter
“Whose Line is it Anyway?” star Colin Mochrie shared on Twitter that he and his wife, Deb McGrath, are the parents to a transgender daughter on Sunday.

Mochrie ended his train of thought with a joke tweeting, “The negative is that my mom refers to the community as BLT. It’s a learning curve.”

While Mochrie and McGrath have never publicly spoken about their transgender daughter, the couple performed at a benefit for the Welcome Friend Association’s Rainbow Camp, a two-week LGBT youth camp, in May.

