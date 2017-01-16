‘Whose Line’ star Colin Mochrie opens up about transgender daughter

“Whose Line is it Anyway?” star Colin Mochrie shared on Twitter that he and his wife, Deb McGrath, are the parents to a transgender daughter on Sunday.

My 90-yr-old mother-in-law and 87-yr-old mother love and acceptance of our trans daughter warms me. Wonder why some who are younger can’t. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) January 15, 2017

Mochrie ended his train of thought with a joke tweeting, “The negative is that my mom refers to the community as BLT. It’s a learning curve.”

The negative is that my mom refers to the community as BLT. It’s a learning curve. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) January 15, 2017

While Mochrie and McGrath have never publicly spoken about their transgender daughter, the couple performed at a benefit for the Welcome Friend Association’s Rainbow Camp, a two-week LGBT youth camp, in May.