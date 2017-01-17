‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestants share same-sex kiss

“America’s Next Top Model” contestants Marissa Hopkins and Kyle McCoy found themselves sharing a kiss in the midst of the competition on Monday’s episode.

McCoy, who describes herself as a queer intersectional feminist, and Hopkins ended up alone together where they spent time flirting, and later, kissing.

“There’s a lot of drama in the house right now. I just want to go and get away from all of them. I didn’t expect to necessarily hit it off with anybody in this house,” McCoy tells the camera. “Marissa is only 18 — almost 19-years-old — but very confident in the fact that she has a somewhat alternative sexuality, and she has really no hesitation with any of that.”

McCoy and Hopkins share some flirty banter while they discuss how Hopkins’s young age might affect their relationship. McCoy goes in for a kiss and Hopkins says, “Wow, I wasn’t expecting that.”

