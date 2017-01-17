BREAKING: Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning

President Obama has granted clemency to Chelsea Manning, a transgender former Army intelligence analyst serving at a men’s prison for violating the Espionage Act.

Obama would commute the sentence for Manning as part of a group of 209 commutations and 64 pardons, the White House announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Manning, 29, was serving in the seventh year of her 35-year-sentence at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. According to the White House, Obama commuted her sentence so that it would end instead on May 17.

LGBT groups led by the American Civil Liberties Union had joined calls on Obama to commute the sentence for Manning, who had applied for clemency with the White House in November. Convicted in 2013 for leaking classified documents and diplomatic cables to Wikileaks, Manning has served time in prison longer than anyone else in U.S. history convicted of leaking classified information.

Chase Strangio, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT Project representing Manning, said in a statement he’s “relieved and thankful that the president is doing the right thing.”

“Since she was first taken into custody, Chelsea has been subjected to long stretches of solitary confinement — including for attempting suicide — and has been denied access to medically necessary health care,” Strangio said. “This move could quite literally save Chelsea’s life, and we are all better off knowing that Chelsea Manning will walk out of prison a free woman, dedicated to making the world a better place and fighting for justice for so many.”

The White House announcement Manning would receive clemency is consistent with signals from the Obama administration in the past week. NBC News reported Manning was on Obama’s short list of possible commutations. On Friday, outgoing White House Press Secretary asserted a “stark difference” exists between the cases of Manning and Edward Snowden, whom he said fled to Russia “into the arms of adversary” instead of facing justice like Manning.

Manning has been a controversial figure. Supporters say a video of a Baghdad airstrike she made public exposed war crimes the United States committed during the Iraq war, but opponents point to a subsequent dump of 251,287 State Department cables as evidence she was indiscriminately leaking information and jeopardized the lives and work of U.S. intelligence analysts.

Manning, who came out as transgender on the first day of her sentence, has faced challenges in federal prison and is confirmed to have attempted suicide at least twice, once in July and again as she was sentenced to solitary confinement in November for that initial attempt. The Army initially refused to provide her with hormone therapy, but agreed to provide the treatment last year as a result of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. The Army also initially refused to grant her gender reassignment surgery, but reversed its decision in September after she underwent a hunger strike.

Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, said in a statement for clemency for Manning may have saved her life and “exemplifies the values President Obama has demonstrated throughout his presidency.”

“He has stood up for the basic rights of individuals who are incarcerated, and his administration worked to reduce mass incarceration and eliminate inhumane conditions, including the extreme abuse too often faced by transgender prisoners,” Keisling said. “President Obama has been a strong advocate for second chances and has granted clemency to nearly 1,600 Americans. At a moment when civil rights are threatened, we are deeply grateful to this president for a decision that may very well have saved this woman’s life.”

Last week, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange signaled he’d agree to extradition to the United States if Obama grants clemency to Manning. Assange has been in self-imposed exile at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faces sexual assault charges. He also could face espionage charges in the United States for his release of U.S. government information.

In a conference call with reporters, White House officials said clemency for Manning “was not influenced in any way by comments by Mr. Assange or the Wikileaks organization.”

Asked whether the hardships Manning faced as result of being a transgender women in a men’s prison were a factor in granting clemency, White House officials said they couldn’t speak to whether the unique aspects of her incarceration impacted Obama’s decision.

“Chelsea Manning accepted responsibility for the crimes that she committed,” one official said. “Chelsea Manning expressed remorse for the crimes she committed and Chelsea Manning served now more than six years behind bars because of the crimes that she committed. The president believed those six years behind bars was sufficient punishment for the serious crimes that she committed.”

Asked whether clemency for Manning was intended as a signal for fair treatment of transgender people in prison, one official said Obama believes “the hallmark of the criminal justice system is that everybody is treated the same regardless of their race, their sex, what they look like, who they love or who they are.”

“Those are principles that we uphold throughout the government, the president believes that those are principles that we should fight for in our society and the president certainly believes that that kind of equal treatment should prevail in the criminal justice system, including our military justice system,” the official said.

One LGBT group opposing clemency for Manning is Log Cabin Republicans, which joined Republican lawmakers in opposing the move and and called Obama’s decision “appalling.”

“Chelsea Manning is no hero, and the commutation of her sentence is appalling,” Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory Angelo said. “Manning was not imprisoned for being transgender — in fact, the government agreed to accommodate and facilitate her transition during her well-deserved sentence; she was imprisoned for traitorous clandestine activity that put military lives at risk. Her actions — and President Obama’s clemency — are nothing to celebrate.”

Ending Manning’s sentence in May instead of immediately, White House officials said, is standard practice because commutations typically come with a 120-day transition period to prepare prisoners for their release.

The announcement of commutations may not be the last before Obama leaves. White House officials said additional commutations are likely before the president office and will most likely be announced Thursday.