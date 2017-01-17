Consent decree includes LGBT police interactions

Baltimore City and the Department of Justice announced on Jan. 12 that they have agreed on a consent decree to bring about a wide range of reforms in the Baltimore Police Department. The decree, which needs to be approved by a federal judge, stemmed from a scathing report by DOJ on Baltimore police practices after then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake requested an investigation by DOJ.

Within the 227-page document, under the section, “Impartial Policing,” the following is included as it pertains to LGBT individuals:

“Ensure that BPD officers address and in documentation refer to all members of the public, including LGBT individuals, using the names, pronouns, and titles of respect appropriate to the individual’s gender identity as expressed or clarified by the individual. Proof of the person’s gender identity, such as an identification card, will not be required.”

It also “Prohibits officers from inquiring about intimate details of an individual’s sexual practices, anatomy, or gender-related medical history, except as necessary to serve valid, nondiscriminatory law enforcement objectives.”

The full decree can be found here.