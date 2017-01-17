January 17, 2017 at 12:27 pm EST | by Steve Charing
Drinkery owner sells business
The Drinkery, gay news, Washington Blade

Baltimore’s Drinkery (Photo by Steve Charing)

Frederick Allen, 88, the longtime owner of The Drinkery, a mainstay of Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood since 1972, is selling the business, according to Baltimore Fishbowl.

Allen intends to sell The Drinkery, situated on the corner of Park Avenue and Read Street, for $250,000 including a down payment of $1,000, the site reported.

“The buyers are Amy Louise Miller of Bel Air and Stanley Freeman of Baltimore, organized as Read-Park Inc.,” says the Baltimore Fishbowl, an online local news source.

The Drinkery made news last spring when the city liquor board voted not to extend the bar’s liquor license based on a petition from neighboring businesses and residents alleging rowdiness, excessive noise, drug activity and violence in and around the establishment.

However, two weeks later, the board overturned that decision based on a technicality.

Miller, who will own 99 percent of the business, is Allen’s granddaughter. There is no indication that there will be any significant change in The Drinkery and it should remain a gay bar.

The hearing for the license transfer takes place on Jan. 19 beginning at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
