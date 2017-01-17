Gay man running for Alderman in Frederick

Kris Fair, general manager of New York, New York Salon and chair of The Frederick Center board, a non-profit LGBT support organization in Central Maryland, announced he is running for Alderman in Frederick, Md. If successful, he would be the second openly LGBT individual to ever hold that office.

“After the presidential election, I realized how critical it is for local leaders to step up,” Fair, 32, told the Blade. “I’m running because I see opportunity to strengthen every Frederick City neighborhood.” Indeed, his three main priorities are: enhancing the city’s infrastructure; fostering efficient and responsive government that is open to public debate and free exchange of ideas; and ensuring equitable services for every city neighborhood.

If elected, Fair promises to continue advocating for LGBTQ priorities. “The Frederick Center has worked closely with the City of Frederick to increase its HRC municipality equality index,” he said. “As Alderman, I will investigate ways we can make our city more inclusive of the LGBTQ community and of diversity in general.”

Brian Gaither, co-founder of the Pride Foundation of Maryland, a non-profit organization that makes no political endorsements, applauded Fair’s candidacy.

“With the work he’s done at The Frederick Center, Kris has shown himself to be a real advocate for Maryland’s LGBT community,” Gaither told the Blade. “I have no doubt he’ll work for all his constituents as tirelessly as he has worked for us.”