PHOTOS: Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2017

Martel Brown, Jr. won the title of Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2017 on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
The 2017 Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition was held at the Hyatt Regency at Capitol Hill on Sunday, Jan. 15. Martel Brown, Jr. of Pittsburgh took home the title. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community.
