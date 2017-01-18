Former Foreign Service officer welcomes ‘lavender scare’ apology

Hundreds of State Department personnel had already been fired during the so-called “lavender scare” when Joseph DeCola began working at the U.S. Embassy in Uruguay in July 1967.

His wife was pregnant with their first child when he received a State Department cable that told him to return to D.C. for a “consultation.”

DeCola told the Washington Blade on Tuesday during a telephone interview from his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side that he remembered “walking through the warrens of the State Department looking for the room” to which he was told to report. He first realized he was going into the office of the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security when he saw the abbreviation “SY” on a plaque by the door.

“I was like, ‘Wow, what on earth would the Security Bureau want to talk with me about,” DeCola told the Blade. “[Their job was to] find and kick out or whatever gay people. That’s what it was.”

“It was the faggot office,” he added. “I didn’t know that going in and didn’t know that until the interview began.”

The agents confronted DeCola about a sexual encounter he had with a young soldier from Fort Belvoir, Va., whom he met in the locker room of a YMCA that was located near the White House a decade earlier.

President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 asked his longtime aide Walter Jenkins to resign after D.C. police arrested him for alleged “homosexual conduct” at the YMCA in which DeCola and the soldier with whom he had the sexual encounter met. The Blade previously reported that Jenkins was arrested on a similar “morals” charge at the same facility in 1959.

DeCola, who is originally from Columbus, Ohio, was the national executive director of the Young Republicans National Federation when he met the soldier. DeCola told the Blade that he “gave names, including mine” after the D.C. police arrested him.

“This was 10 years after the fact,” said DeCola. “I was denounced by him.”

DeCola entered the Foreign Service in June 1963. He had worked in the Dominican Republic during the country’s 1965 revolution.

The agents who interrogated DeCola told him he could either have a hearing or resign, in spite of his previous Foreign Service experience. He decided to step down.

“There was an apparatus,” DeCola told the Blade. “The State Department had been so totally horrified or whatever or shocked or thrown into disarray by the charges made by Joe McCarthy, Roy Cohn and some Republican senators.”

“They conflated Commies to perverts,” he said.

Fired Foreign Service personnel ‘devoted’ lives to government

DeCola is among the more than 1,000 people who were dismissed from the State Department for “alleged homosexuality” during the 1950s and 1960s. Outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry last week issued a formal apology to State Department personnel who were fired during the “lavender scare.”

“I was delighted of course,” DeCola told the Blade in response to a question about Kerry’s apology.

DeCola added Kerry was “also cleaning up what” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton began in terms of making the State Department more LGBT-friendly.

“To her credit she did more than anybody else had ever done to clean up that Augean stables of homophobia and fear at the State Department that had been left over from the McCarthy years,” said DeCola. “She did a lot. She did it quietly. She didn’t make a big deal about it.”

DeCola told the Blade that he doesn’t feel the need for the State Department to compensate him. He said Foreign Service personnel who were further along in their careers than he should have their pensions and other retirement benefits restored.

DeCola added some who were fired during the “lavender scare” ultimately took their own lives.

“They devoted a large part of their lives to government service and they were treated this way,” he said. “Those people should have been helped.”

DeCola became producer, came out after resignation

DeCola told the Blade his forced resignation from the State Department was “devastating.”

“I was destroyed at the time,” he said. “I was homophobic. I internalized all that shit.”

DeCola added he ultimately “felt blessed by” his experience during the “lavender scare.”

He later helped produce the “Mission to Yenan,” a documentary about Foreign Service personnel in China who were forced to leave the State Department during McCarthy’s anti-Communist crusade. DeCola later worked as a producer at CBS News.

He also worked on the “Today” show, NBC’s “Nightly News” with Tom Brokaw and produced documentaries during the 26 years he was at NBC News.

DeCola, who is now 79, came out as gay in his 50s. He now has six grandchildren who call him “gay nonno.”

“I’m so grateful to have had that experience,” said DeCola.