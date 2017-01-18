The Donald is coming

The upcoming inaugural weekend will be filled with events of all kinds including protests, dance parties, panel discussions and balls as the country officially shifts to its 45th President of the United States.

The 16th Street House (16th Street N.W. and Van Buren Street N.W.) hosts “Not My Inauguration,” a music, arts and wellness festival, from Thursday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Local musicians such as War on Women, Lisa Said Band, Oh He Dead, FuzzWueen, Thrust Club, Go Cozy and many more will perform. There is a suggested $5 donation. All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood and the Southern Poverty Law Center. For a complete performance schedule, visit the Facebook event page.

Answer Coalition hosts “Protest at the Inauguration: Stand Against Trump, War, Racism and Inequality” on Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Protestors will gather at the U.S. Navy Memorial (701 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.). at 7 a.m. For more details, visit answercoalition.org.

Capital Fringe (1358 Florida Ave., N.W.) hosts “Resist: A Counter Cabaret” on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6-11 p.m. Dancers, musicians, theater artists, comedians, clowns and more will come together to perform perform. The Fringe Arts Bar opens at 6 p.m. and the cabaret starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/capitalfringe.

Nellie’s Sports Bar (900 U St., N.W.0 hosts “Inauguration is a Drag,” a drag brunch, on Friday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Shi-Queeta Lee and her divas will perform impersonations of Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton and more. There will be an all-you-can-eat buffet.There will be drag shows at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $36.83 and includes one mimosa or bloody Mary. For more details, visit nelliessportsbar.com.

Join protestors outside of the U.S. Capitol Building (East Capitol St., N.E. and First St., N.E.) on Jan. 20 at midnight through Jan. 21. Protestors should come with clothing or posters with “#NotMyPresident” written on them. For more information, visit facebook.com/notmypresidentnyc .

Black Friday, another protest at the U.S. Capitol Building, will be on Friday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Protestors are asked to wear all black and bring American flags to hang upside down. For more details, search “Black Friday Trump’s Inauguration” on Facebook.

DisruptJ20, an activist organization, holds a protest at McPherson Square Park (14th St., N.W. and Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) on Friday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit disruptj20.org.

Dardanella hosts “The Great Gatsby Presidential Inaugural Ball” at the National Portrait Gallery (8th and F streets, N.W.) on Friday, Jan. 20 from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. The event is a non-political celebrating the United States’ history of democracy. There will be period orchestras, an open bar, photo booths, hors d’oeuvres and more. Guests are encouraged to dress in period attire from the 1910s, 1920s and 1930s. White tie, black tie or period attire is mandatory. Tickets range from $250-450. For more details, visit facebook.com/ dardanellacelebrations.

Black Cat (1811 14th St., N.W.) hosts “No Thanks: A Night of Anti-Fascist Sounds,” a counter-inauguration protest show, on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Performers include Waxahatchee, Sadie Supuis, Pure Disgust, Flasher, Free Children of Earth, Marc Ribot, Jonny Grave and more. Tickets are $20. All proceeds go to Casa Ruby and One D.C. For more information, visit blackcatdc.com.

The Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.) hosts “The Anti-Inauguration” on Friday, Jan. 20 from 8-10 p.m. Speakers include out British journalist Owen Jones, journalist Naomi Klein, professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, author Anand Gopal. Tickets are free but seating is not guaranteed. For more details, visit lincolndc.com.

Bet Mishpachah and GLOE host “LGBTQ Inauguration Shabbat: Strengthening One Another,” at Washington Jewish Community Center (1529 16th St., N.W.) on Friday, Jan. 20. There will be a panel discussion with journalist James Kirchick on how anti-Semitic rhetoric connects with homophobia and transphobia at 7 p.m. There will be a shabbat service at 8 p.m. For details, visit betmish.org.

Washington Ethical Society (7750 16th St., N.W.) hosts “The Resistance Un-Ball” on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5-9 p.m. There will be protest art-making, open mic, inauguration bingo, and music and dancing for all ages. For more information, visit facebook.com/ washingtonethicalsociety.

The Velvet Lounge (915 U St., N.W.) hosts “Inaugural PALL” on Friday, Jan. 20 from 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Sam Cooper & The Sleepwalkers will perform. Guests should dress in mourning attire. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Women’s March on Washington begins Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street S.W. Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera and Zendaya will make appearances. Speakers have not yet been announced. For more details, visit womensmarch.com.

Scorpio Entertainment hosts Unity Ball, an inauguration dance party, at District Architecture Center (421 7th St., N.W.) on Saturday. Jan. 21 from 8 p.m.- 1 a.m. DJ Edward Daniels and DJ Alexis Moran will spin tracks. La Ti Do and No Small Children will perform. There will be light appetizers and an open bar. Partial proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Bread for the City. This is an all-ages party.Tickets are sold out online but will be sold on a first-come, first serve basis at the door. For more details on ticket prices and other information, visit unityballdc.com.