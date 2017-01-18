January 18, 2017 at 3:50 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Maybelline ambassador’s father shuts down homophobic comment

Manny Gutierrez is Maybelline’s first male ambassador and while being the face of a makeup brand has sparked some backlash, the beauty guru showed that he has a strong support system with his father. 

Mark Walsh, a columnist who writes for The Blaze, posted a photo of Gutierrez in full makeup glam with the caption, “Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons.”

Gutierrez spotted the post and responded that his father not only supports his career, but works for him.

You can have a seat 😌

A photo posted by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on

Gutierrez followed up with a tweet saying, “Being a man isn’t about how ‘tough’ or ‘masculine’ you are … it’s about taking care of the ones you love.”

The YouTuber seemed to move on, but his father had a message that he wanted to share. Gutierrez posted a screenshot from a text message his father sent him, a letter addressed to Walsh.

“I know the words you speak are from lack of knowing anybody from the LGBT community,” the text reads. “If you did, you would soon realize they are some of the most real and kind hearted individuals that walk this planet of ours. Going forward, I would choose your actions and words wisely. Just like you would do anything for your family, I would DO for mine.”

