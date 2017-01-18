January 18, 2017 at 11:11 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
New mayoral coalition against anti-LGBT discrimination launches

Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination, gay news, Washington Blade

The Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition held a briefing on Jan. 18, 2017. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

With a new administration coming to power that may not be favor to LGBT rights, a new coalition launched on Wednesday for mayors seeking to combat anti-LGBT discrimination.

The group, known as “Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination,” consists of 175 mayors from across the country and is billed as a broad-based non-partisan coalition of local official to advance.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, a co-chair for Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination, said during the event the groups is needed because “people are sensing real basic injustice” against LGBT people and other groups.

“This is so basic to managing a city is the sense that everybody who comes to our city belongs and they have to belong a place where they feel safe, respected, where their creative energies can be unleashed and they can contribute to diverse society,” Lee said.

Coordinating the new initiate is Matt McTighe, executive director for Freedom for All Americans, who said during the kick-off event at the Holland & Knight law offices in downtown D.C. he expects the numbers of mayors in the initiative to grow quickly.

“Most people know there is no federal non-discrimination law that protects LGBT people from discrimination,” McTighe said. “In 32 states they still lack comprehensive protections that cover L, G, B and T people in housing, employment and public accommodations. That’s working we’re working to remedy and trying to change that, but it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, another “Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination” co-chair, said during the event mayors often have to act against anti-LGBT discrimination “because someone has to do it,” noting Pennsylvania is one state without LGBT non-discrimination law.

“There seem to be this sticking point when it comes to this particular social issue that they’re either afraid to do it or they really do want to discriminate against people,” Kenney said. “But cities can move forward ahead of them, and even though they will do to circumvent our ability to raise revenue and do other things, I don’t know if they’ll go to the extent of telling us that we have to be let people discriminate against people.”

Winnie Stachelberg, executive vice president for external affairs at the Center for American Progress, presented at the event a preview of the report from her organization on executive actions mayors can take on behalf of LGBT people.

Among the report’s suggestions are executive orders to ensure city and county employees are free from discrimination, directives barring city funds from being used for conversion therapy and promoting LGBT-inclusive data collection. A full version of the report, Stachelberg said, would be released in the coming weeks.

“Looking at the challenges that face our community from workplace protections and housing challenges and on and on, we at the Center for American Progress said, ‘Mayors have executive authority and they have administrative authority that often doesn’t require legislation,'” Stachelberg said.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, who’s gay and a “Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination” co-chair, said the coalition will provide resources seeking to respond state measures seeking to undermine LGBT rights.

“There’s always been sort of weakness in the structure of the LGBT community in not having organizations tightly connected to cities and to states, and so I think that’s something my community needs to get better at to help people like us who are mayors,” Murrau said.

Also present at the event was Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who said she “joined for help” for assistance with her state legislature. Last year, after the city passed a non-discrimination ordinance, the state legislature retaliated by passing North Carolina’s House Bill 2.

“We are not a home rule state; our state has absolute authority over our cities,” Roberts said. “Our fellow North Carolinians know how devastating that can be because our state can actually dissolve our city council if they want to, so we are not negotiating in a position of strength.”

Another Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination co-chair is D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, but she wasn’t present at the event. McTighe said she intended to come, but forced into a logistics meeting about the upcoming inauguration in D.C.

McTighe said after the event the launch was timed with the meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in D.C., not the inauguration of Donald Trump, although he “for sure” wants the voices of mayors raised under the new presidency.

“We were going to do this at the start of the legislative session,” McTighe said. “It was more before we knew the outcome of the presidential election. We knew that going into a new year, going into the start of so many legislative sessions and the start of Congress, we wanted to make sure that these local leaders were having their voices heard. I think it’s even more important with the inauguration.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

The Drinkery, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Drinkery owner sells business
Gay man running for Alderman in Frederick
Consent decree includes LGBT police interactions
Va. Senate committee tables marriage ban repeal bill
Judge declares mistrial in death of Md. transgender woman
Herring launches initiative to fight hate crimes in Va.
Nikki_Haley_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Haley: U.S. values don’t allow ‘discrimination of any kind’
Former Foreign Service officer welcomes ‘lavender scare’ apology
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
FBI arrests Pulse nightclub gunman’s wife
Women’s March to include LGBT presence
Queer advocate’s home designated Historic Landmark
Samantha Power, HRC Equality Convention, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
An open letter to President Trump from a gay American
Even core responsibilities create conflicts for Trump
On Friday, the unthinkable happens
Say no to normalizing Trump
Why Trump’s plan to remove press from White House is anti-LGBT
Obama, Biden brought out the best in us
inauguration_crowd_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Arts & Entertainment
The Donald is coming
‘Trump Survival Guide’ author on what to do now
Maybelline ambassador’s father shuts down homophobic comment
CARTOON: Oath of office
‘Will & Grace’ to return to NBC for 10 episodes
QUEERY: Chris Allen
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup