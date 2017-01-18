QUEERY: Chris Allen

Chris Allen is a self-described “big believer in limited government and personal responsibility.” It’s why he’s been in the D.C. Log Cabin Republicans — a chapter of the national LGBT GOP group — for seven years, six of which he’s been on the board; four as president.

“I think government works best when it has less to do and can do it more efficiently,” the 33-year-old Jacksonville, N.C., native, in Washington a decade, says.

Allen won’t say if he voted for Donald Trump (the D.C. chapter voted 56-44 not to endorse him) but says he’s hopeful.

“Trump can be very brash, which is off putting to some people, but ultimately his past actions give me hope that he can do great things while president,” Allen, who’ll spend the weekend celebrating the inauguration at various events, says.

Allen came to D.C. for an internship program the summer before his senior year at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. He returned for another six months later and segued into an appointment in the George W. Bush administration. By day he works now as project manager with a small Native American consulting company.

Allen is single and lives near 17th and T streets, N.W. He enjoys travel, theater, TV, politics and “trying to be a foodie” in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I think the hardest person to tell was myself. Growing up in conservative eastern North Carolina, I didn’t have a lot of exposure to people in the LGBT community, which I think made it harder. It wasn’t until I came to D.C. for a summer internship and met others in the community that I finally accepted it to myself. From there it was fairly easy, as I’m lucky to have a very loving and supportive family and friends.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

I know that society and Hollywood like to highlight pioneers and activists, but ultimately everyone in our community is a hero in my eyes simply by being ourselves. Whether you’re the gay neighbor or uncle or you’re out there on the front lines as an activist, you’re making a difference by being yourself.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

One of my favorite aspects of D.C. nightlife is the diversity of options it has to offer. If you’re looking for a crazy night of dancing, a place to catch up with friends, a night out at the theater or a monthly themed party or happy hour, you can find it in D.C.

Describe your dream wedding.

I once told my ex that for one day, whether it was my wedding day, birthday or just a special day, that I wanted the entire day to play out as if I were the star in a musical. Animated characters, choreographed songs and dance numbers, the whole works! But given my limited singing and dancing abilities, that may best remain a fantasy, and I’ll shoot for an exotic destination wedding with close friends and family.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

A serious issue facing not only our community but society as a whole, is this age of “mean tweets” and uninhibited trolling online. There’s a place for sarcasm, productive debate and even some good-hearted shade throwing from time to time. However, too often it leads to online bullying, hateful intolerance and downright offensiveness. There’s a line that too many people cross under the veil of anonymity. I don’t think this problem can necessarily be solved by laws and policy, but rather through cultural shifts and fair condemnation from society.

What historical outcome would you change?

There are many events throughout history that are horrific that come to mind. However, some of the greatest things and historical events arise because of tragic moments. For the Phoenix to be reborn, it must die and rise from the ashes.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

It’s a toss-up between the “wardrobe malfunction” with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson during the Super Bowl XXXVII half-time show and the overblown hysteria over Y2K.

On what do you insist?

Respect and an open mind. In D.C. especially, if you can’t have a constructive conversation with someone of opposing views, you miss out on opportunities to grow and learn. Get out of the kitchen if you can’t stand the heat!

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

A check-in post at Signature Theatre where I was seeing “Titanic the Musical.”

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“I Had a Plan and Then God Laughed”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Save the scientific breakthroughs for diseases. I wouldn’t change a thing about me!

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

There are too many wonderful mysteries in our physical world to not believe there is something more beyond it.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Listen, listen, listen. Our community is always changing and the goal posts are always moving. If you want to see change, don’t sit on the sidelines. Get out there and do something.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

Eternal happiness, obscene wealth (to do good with, of course), lifelong good heath and a talented doctor to mend my feet.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

This silly notion that your sexual orientation also determines your political party or views on a whole plethora of issues. LGBT rights will never truly advance while being viewed along party lines. The LGBT community should celebrate the diversity within its community, including the diversity of thoughts and ideas.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

There are so many LGBT movies I’ve enjoyed (even the low-budget bad ones). However, I am really appreciative of some of the earlier, mainstream movies (like “The Bird Cage,” “Philadelphia” and “Brokeback Mountain”) that brought many LGBT issues to the forefront and into living rooms around the world.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Diamond engagement rings. I like to think I’m a bit of a romantic, but my reality backbone says a down payment on a house to live in together symbolizes a lot more.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

So many prizes, awards and trophies are tainted with bias and politics today. The greatest rewards in life are seeing or knowing how your actions have helped other people.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

Our experiences and mistakes help shape who we become, but I wouldn’t turn down knowing the winning the lottery numbers when I was just starting out on my own.

Why Washington?

I’m from a fairly small town, and what I like about D.C. is that it has everything a big city offers, while maintaining a small-town feel. Its geographic location also has its benefits. Just a few hours in any direction and you can be at the beach, in the mountains, New York City or I can be back home with family.