January 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘Will & Grace’ to return to NBC for 10 episodes
(Photo via Twitter.)

(Photo via Twitter.)

“Will & Grace” is officially returning to NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will return for a 10-episode revival on the network. Creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick will also return as showrunners and executive producers.

Director James Burrows, who directed every episode of “Will & Grace,” is back on board to direct and executive produce the series.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

According to NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, ideas for a revival series came about while filming the election-themed minisode in September.

“The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons,” Salke said in a statement. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and ‘Will and Grace’ is one of the best.”

“Will & Grace” is expected to premiere during the 2017-18 show season.

The Drinkery, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Drinkery owner sells business
Gay man running for Alderman in Frederick
Consent decree includes LGBT police interactions
Va. Senate committee tables marriage ban repeal bill
Judge declares mistrial in death of Md. transgender woman
Herring launches initiative to fight hate crimes in Va.
Joseph_DeCola_460x470_courtesy_Joe_DeCola watermark
National
Former Foreign Service officer welcomes ‘lavender scare’ apology
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
FBI arrests Pulse nightclub gunman’s wife
Women’s March to include LGBT presence
Queer advocate’s home designated Historic Landmark
Immigrant advocates rally against Trump
Samantha Power, HRC Equality Convention, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
trump_tower_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
Opinions
Even core responsibilities create conflicts for Trump
On Friday, the unthinkable happens
Say no to normalizing Trump
Why Trump’s plan to remove press from White House is anti-LGBT
Obama, Biden brought out the best in us
Trump will learn that undoing progress won’t be easy
will_and_grace_reunion_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Will & Grace’ to return to NBC for 10 episodes
QUEERY: Chris Allen
‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestants share same-sex kiss
Jughead is no longer asexual in CW’s ‘Riverdale’
Activists plan queer dance party outside Mike Pence’s house
Daughter of conservative radio host comes out as bisexual
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup