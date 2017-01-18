‘Will & Grace’ to return to NBC for 10 episodes

“Will & Grace” is officially returning to NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will return for a 10-episode revival on the network. Creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick will also return as showrunners and executive producers.

Director James Burrows, who directed every episode of “Will & Grace,” is back on board to direct and executive produce the series.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

According to NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, ideas for a revival series came about while filming the election-themed minisode in September.

“The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons,” Salke said in a statement. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and ‘Will and Grace’ is one of the best.”

“Will & Grace” is expected to premiere during the 2017-18 show season.