The 9:30 Club hosts “Hot in Herre: 2000s Dance Party” on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

This dance party will feature popular music from the ‘00s such as Missy Elliot, Britney Spears, Destiny’s Child, and many more. DJ Will Eastman and DJ Brian Billion will spin tracks. This is an all ages party. Tickets are $16.

For more details, visit 930.com.