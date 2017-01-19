January 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Hundreds of protestors attend ‘Queer Dance Party’ outside Pence residence
(Hundreds of people danced in protest outside Vice President-elect Mike Pence's house. Screenshot via NBC4)

While many protests are organized for inauguration weekend, one group decided to forgo the typical marching and picketing for dancing.

Hundreds of people gathered together on Wednesday evening to dance outside Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s rental house in Chevy Chase, Md. The “Queer Dance Party” was organized by activist groups WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20. The group met up at Friendship Heights metro station at 6 p.m. and then walked to Pence’s home.

“We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphernalia that he can NEVER forget. #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance That’s right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence: homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!” the Facebook event page reads.

Firas Nasr, a founding organizer of WERK for Peace, told DCist that the purpose of the “Queer Dance Party” was to show “that homophobia and transphobia is wrong and should be resisted.”

Pence was not home for the party, but was at a fundraising dinner at the National Portrait Gallery.

 

