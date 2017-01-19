Alan Teitzman dies at 62

Dr. Alan B. Teitzman, who practiced general dentistry and orthodontics on Capitol Hill for more than three decades, died Jan. 1 at Sibley Memorial Hospital.

He was 62 and died after a brief illness, according to his partner of 40 years, Richard Fennell, with whom he lived in Washington. Burial was at Star of David Memorial Cemetery in North Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 6.

Teitzman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida at Gainesville and was a graduate of the Howard University College of Dentistry in Washington. Beginning in 1986, he joined in practice with Dr. Robert Hood, with offices two blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Among their patients were members of Congress and the Supreme Court and numerous congressional staffers over the years.

Teitzman was born March 23, 1954, in New York City, and grew up in Hollywood, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michelle Galutin Teitzman and Philip Teitzman, and by a younger brother, Larry Teitzman.

In addition to husband Rich Fennell, he is survived by three cousins, Richard Nassau of New York City, and his wife Lori; Ian Nassau of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Steven Nassau of Lauderhill, Fla. Teitzman is also, according to Fennell, survived by “his beloved Westie,” MacDougal, also known as “Doogie.”

Teitzman was an avid runner and enjoyed travel, dogs, vacationing at Rehoboth Beach, volleyball and movies.

Commemorative gifts can be made to the Washington Humane Society and Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. Plans are being made for a memorial service in Washington, at a date to be determined.