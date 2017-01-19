January 19, 2017 at 5:33 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Anti-gay graffiti found on Capitol Hill before Trump inauguration
Anti-gay graffiti was found on Capitol Hill on the eve of Trump's inauguration.

As supporters of President-elect Donald Trump descend on D.C. on the eve of his inauguration, anti-gay graffiti calling for violence against gay people was found Thursday in a Capitol Hill bathroom.

Capitol Hill police were alerted Thursday to anti-gay vandalism, which was found on the second floor men’s bathroom in the Cannon House Office Building. The Architect of the Capitol has since removed the graffiti.

“Lets go fag bashing,” (sic) the graffiti said. “Too many faggots on Capitol Hill.”

The graffiti was found as thousands of Trump supporters — some wearing “Make America Great Again” hats — were present on Capitol Hill to pick up tickets for the president-elect’s inauguration. It’s unknown whether a Trump supporter was responsible for the graffiti.

Mitchell Rivard, president of the LGBT Congressional Staff Association, condemned the vandalism and said Capitol Hill must remain a safe environment for LGBT people.

“Such hateful and bigoted comments directed at the LGBTQ community have no place in our society,” Rivard said. “We are proud to work every day to make Capitol Hill a more safe and inclusive place for both staff and visitors.”

