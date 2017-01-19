January 19, 2017 at 1:16 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Caitlyn Jenner will attend inauguration but not as Trump’s guest
Caitlyn Jenner, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo courtesy NBC Universal)

Caitlyn Jenner will be attending the inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump but was not invited by Trump’s camp.

According to People, Jenner was invited to the inauguration by American Unity Fund, a non-profit, conservative LGBT organization. Jenner has participated with American Unity Fund in the past, attending the group’s “Big Tent Brunch” at the Republican Convention in July.

“Caitlyn has been a Republican all her life and she sees this as an opportunity to represent and defend the LGBTQ community within the party,” a source told People.

“Caitlyn sees this as a chance to bring attention to LGBTQ causes and she is committed to protecting human rights no matter the political party in power,” the source continued. “She has no problem speaking out if Republicans fail to protect equal rights.”

On Wednesday, Jenner tweeted that she hopes to help Republicans understand LGBT issues.

