Ellen DeGeneres breaks record for most People’s Choice Awards
Ellen DeGeneres received three People’s Choice Awards, which aired on Wednesday night, giving DeGeneres a total of 20 overall awards. The talk show host now holds the most People’s Choice Awards in history.

Justin Timberlake honored DeGeneres by presenting her with the last three awards for Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Animated Movie Voice (for “Finding Dory”) and Favorite Comedic Collaboration (with Britney Spears).

“She’s a trailblazer, a rule-breaker, a relentless philanthropist, a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner and one of the funniest and most talented people on the planet,” Timberlake announced to the crowd. “I’m talking, of course, about Portia’s [de Rossi] baby mama, Ellen DeGeneres.”

Men dressed in tuxedos joined her on stage holding all of the awards she has won.

“17, I get it. 18, sure. 19, I can see that. But 20 is outrageous,’ DeGeneres, who won her first People’s Choice Award in 1995, joked.

“I say thank you, people,” DeGeneres continued. “And the only thing that would make me happier—and not, not a lot happier because this makes me happy—but if it was voted on by animals because I love animals, and I think they know how much I love them. But animals aren’t organized enough to have an awards ceremony. At least I have not seen one.And they have paws so it would hit a lot of numbers and it wouldn’t be able to dictate the person that they would be hoping to vote for.”

DeGeneres grew serious at the end of her speech simply saying, “Thank you all very much. I love you.”

