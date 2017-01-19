January 19, 2017 at 1:37 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Obama family seen as ‘the true Camelot’
Obama, gay news, Washington Blade

A group of women gathered in Farragut Square in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 19, 2017, with a banner that thanks President Obama. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

A handful of women on Thursday marched from Farragut Square to Lafayette Park with a banner that thanked outgoing President Obama.

Cassandra Metzger of D.C. told the Washington Blade the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) “moved her” to become involved with politics. Metzger became emotional as she described Obama and his family as “the true Camelot.”

“This family has been really, really incredible,” Metzger told the Blade.

Amy Lewis applauded the Obama administration’s efforts to extend rights to LGBT Americans.

“We want to make sure that the United States stays a welcoming place for those who want to come here,” Lewis told the Blade as she referred to Muslims and other groups. “We want to make sure that discrimination is not the soup du jour.”

Lewis said she is “incredibly disappointed with the divisive campaign” that President-elect Trump ran.

“For him it was just say whatever to get somebody to vote for you,” she said, noting rates of bullying and harassment have increased since the election. “I do think that it brought out the worst in many of us and gave many of those people a voice and permission.”

“Women are under attack,” added Lewis. “Certainly LGBTQ communities are under attack with our vice president’s stance. Muslims, Hispanics, immigrants.”

Lewis and Metzger spoke with the Blade roughly 26 hours before Trump’s swearing in.

An estimated 200 people on Wednesday danced outside Vice President-elect Pence’s Northwest D.C. home to protest his opposition to LGBT rights. Other protests are expected to take place throughout the nation’s capital ahead of the inauguration.

A handful of anti-LGBT protesters on Thursday gathered on Connecticut Avenue in upper Northwest Washington.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in the Women’s March in D.C. on Saturday.

“It’s really important for the rest of the country to see that there are those of us — many, many of us — who appreciate the grace and the intelligence and the wisdom of our president and first family,” Lewis told the Blade on Thursday. “It will be a very long time before we see that again.”

