Washington Performing Arts presents a performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

The show will feature Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Guest soloist Louis Lortie will also play Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 1.” Tickets range from $40-110.

For more details, visit kennedy-center.org.