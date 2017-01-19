January 19, 2017 at 2:10 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Rapper Taylor Bennett comes out as bisexual
Hip hop artist Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s brother, has come out as bisexual.

Bennett, 21, opened up about his sexuality in a series of tweets saying that his upcoming birthday had caused him to reflect.

Chance the Rapper, 23, showed his support for his brother when he tweeted a video celebrating Bennett’s birthday. The video was captioned,”Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall.”

