Rapper Taylor Bennett comes out as bisexual

Hip hop artist Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s brother, has come out as bisexual.

Bennett, 21, opened up about his sexuality in a series of tweets saying that his upcoming birthday had caused him to reflect.

My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou 🤘🏽 — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Chance the Rapper, 23, showed his support for his brother when he tweeted a video celebrating Bennett’s birthday. The video was captioned,”Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall.”