Singer/actor Tveit to make Wolf Trap debut

Actor and singer Aaron Tveit performs at the Barns at Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, Va.) on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Tveit recently starred as Danny Zuko in “Grease Live!” on FOX. He has also performed in the national running tours of “Hairspray” and “Rent.” This will be Tveit’s first performance at Wolf Trap. Tickets range from $40-55.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wolftrap.org.