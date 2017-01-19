January 19, 2017 at 11:42 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Singer/actor Tveit to make Wolf Trap debut
Aaron Tveit, gay news, Washington Blade

Aaron Tveit (Photo courtesy Wolf Trap)

Actor and singer Aaron Tveit performs at the Barns at Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, Va.) on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Tveit recently starred as Danny Zuko in “Grease Live!” on FOX. He has also performed in the national running tours of “Hairspray” and “Rent.” This will be Tveit’s first performance at Wolf Trap. Tickets range from $40-55.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wolftrap.org.

