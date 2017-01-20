More than 200 arrested during inauguration protests

D.C. police on Friday arrested more than 200 people in connection with violence and vandalism near President Trump’s inauguration.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters during a press conference with Mayor Muriel Bowser that 217 were arrested and charged with “rioting.” Newsham said six officers suffered minor injuries — mostly from thrown objects — during confrontations with protesters.

A group of protesters threw garbage cans and other objects through the windows of a Bank of America ATM and a Starbucks on I Street between 12th and 13th Streets, N.W., near Franklin Park shortly before 11 a.m. A bus shelter on 13th Street, N.W., and a nearby restaurant were also vandalized.

Protesters also vandalized a limousine that was parked on K Street, N.W. near Franklin Park. The Washington Post reported it was later set on fire.

The Washington Blade saw a protester in a tree inside Franklin Park throw a large stick at police officers in riot gear who were blocking K Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Hundreds of protesters who were nearby at the time ran into the park after an officer used pepper spray.

The Blade earlier in the day saw officers leading people they arrested near the intersection of 12th and L Streets, N.W., to nearby police vans.

Newsham told reporters that many of the protesters who were arrested came with hammers and crowbars with the “intent to vandalize property.” He said the majority of them are likely not from the Washington metropolitan area.

Those who were arrested are scheduled to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday. Newsham told the Blade it is not yet clear whether they are affiliated with a specific group.

“Going into today our mission was to ensure that everyone wishing to exercise peacefully their First Amendment right that they have the safety to do so,” Bowser told reporters. “Throughout the city we have seen hundreds upon hundreds of protesters who have respected our laws, made their voices heard in non-violent acts of protest.”

“Unfortunately, a small group of people have engaged in vandalism as well as violence against our law enforcement officers,” she added. “This type of destruction and this type of violence against people in Washington, D.C., will not be tolerated. We welcome visitors to our city. But we will not tolerate the destruction of our neighborhoods and we will not tolerate violence against our police officers.”

LGBT protesters dance at security checkpoint

Protesters with the group #DisruptJ20 blocked access to a number of security checkpoints that led to the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue. The Blade saw a number of anti-Trump signs near Freedom Plaza as the cars in which Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and his wife drove past.

Rev. Peter Friedrichs of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County in Media, Pa., held an LGBT-inclusive sign along the parade route that read, “Love your neighbor.” He told the Blade he plans to attend Saturday’s Women’s March on the National Mall that is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people.

“I’m concerned,” said Friedrichs, referring to the Trump administration. “I’m concerned about the people he’s nominated. I’m concerned about the policies that he will be promoting.”

More than 100 LGBT protesters who were part of the #DisruptJ20 group marched from McPherson Square to a security checkpoint near the intersection of 13th and F Streets, N.W., shortly before 8 a.m. They danced as Trump supporters stood in line.

Ellie, a woman from Pittsburgh who did not give the Blade her last name, held a sign that read, “Liberty and justice for all” as she and two friends stood in line at the security checkpoint shortly after 7 a.m.

“This is exactly where I want to be today,” said Ellie.

One of Ellie’s friends from Pittsburgh who asked to remain anonymous was holding a sign that read, “Hate won’t make us great.” She told the Blade she decided to protest Trump because she has a transgender brother.

“The day after the election I called him and I just sobbed,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’”

Their mother voted for Trump.

“It’s really important to me and for a lot of people,” she said as she talked about why she decided to protest. “On a very personal level I want him (her brother) to know I’m on your side. I got you.”

Lou Chibbaro, Jr., contributed to this article.