Finding social graces in ‘Charm’

‘Charm’



Through Jan. 29



Mosaic Theater Company



Atlas Performing Arts Center



1333 H St., N.E.



$40-60



202-399-7993 ext. 2

Diamonds may be some girls’ best friend. But for 67-year-old trans woman Darleena Andrews, who goes by Mama, her life-long most trusted companion has been a book — “Emily Post’s Etiquette.” And Mama isn’t selfish with her BFF, she likes to share what’s found between the tome’s cover with those who need it most.

In out playwright Philip Dawkins’ engaging “Charm” now at Mosaic Theater Company, Mama (B’Ellana Duquesne) volunteers to school at-risk youth in the social graces at the local LGBT center. With her warm yet unflappable demeanor and professional attire, Mama seems the ideal instructor. But because Mama’s ideas on gender expression are so rooted in tradition (she believes if you present as female then you need to call yourself a girl), the center’s harried director D (Kimberly Gilbert) feels Mama might not help in creating a safe space for everyone.

When D (who identifies with no gender) says “tranny” is an unacceptable term, Mama, who’s been living as a woman since she was 19, quickly replies, “Back in the day, tranny was about the nicest thing anybody ever called me.” Despite D’s misgivings, things move forward.

Held in a rundown classroom, Mama’s charm lessons attract a racially diverse group of transgender and ostensibly straight street kids. The unpolished group played by a strong cast include smart and leggy Jonelle (Justin Weaks); shy, mentally unstable Lady (Joe Brack); initially intimidating Beta (Clayton Pelham, Jr.); a struggling straight couple Victoria (Jade Jones) and Donnie (Louis E. Davis) who appear to have come for the free food. There’s also Ariella (Nyla Rose), a 33-year-old trans woman streetwalker. Later, a curious college boy Logan (Samy El-Noury) joins the classes “to observe.”

What starts as raucous meetings soon calm under Mama’s firm hand. She imparts the philosophy that good manners can carry you through life, but also engenders love and respect within the room while neatly doling out instruction on how to eat, dance, dress appropriately and apply makeup (“An Adam’s apple is a speed bump on the way to glamour”).

Becoming close to a needy student creates problems when Mama rebuffs a less needy student’s efforts to forge a closer friendship. Drama ensues.

As Mama, Duquesne radiates as a wise and loving elder with a rich and perhaps not easy past. Duquesne’s life experience gives her insight into the part.

Playwright Dawkins drew inspiration from Chicago’s real life Mama Gloria Allen, a transgender, African-American woman who taught a class in “charm” for low-income, transgendered and often homeless teens in Chicago.

Director Natsu Onoda Power move the action at a swift clip, deftly bringing out the play’s humor, heartbreak and joy. Daniel Conway’s rough set and Frank Labovitz’s spot-on costumes add grit and realness to the production while Max Doolittle and Roc Lee’s striking lighting and sound design, respectively, up its intensity.

“Charm” presents characters as they are in all their glorious complexity. While their outcomes aren’t always happy, they’re real and illuminating.