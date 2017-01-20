January 20, 2017 at 10:23 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
LGBT groups to benefit from inaugural donations
At least six LGBT organizations and three LGBT-supportive groups will be among several dozen non-profit organizations to receive donations from more than 120 D.C. restaurants, bars and shops that plan to give away part of the proceeds they pull in during the inaugural weekend.

Among the LGBT organizations chosen to receive donations from the weekend’s proceeds are the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community, Casa Ruby, the Human Rights Campaign, Whitman-Walker Health, the Trevor Project and SMYAL.

Three other groups that have provided services to members of the LGBT community — Food & Friends, HIPS, and La Clinica Del Pueblo — were also selected to receive donations from the weekend’s business proceeds.

“We are a team of people from the hospitality community, service workers, and restauranteurs, who are making a statement of inclusion and love for community,” said a website statement by All In Service, a fundraising event formed by the participating businesses to support D.C.-based charitable organizations.

“As a service industry, like a gracious host, we welcome all,” the statement says.

Among the businesses contributing part of their proceeds from Jan. 20-22 to the LGBT organizations are the restaurants 2 Birds 1 Stone, Bar Pilar, Doi Moi, the Bird; and the Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Spa.

“All in Service D.C. is an initiative of D.C.’s amazing service industry and is a celebration of D.C.’s diversity,” spokesperson Sarah Massey told NBC 4 News.

“I am one of six women who are volunteering to lead this initiative and I am a proud member of the LGBTQ community,” Massey told NBC 4. “Our LGBTQ nonprofits give vital services, such as health resources, education, advocacy and more.”.

