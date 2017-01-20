January 20, 2017 at 2:52 pm EST | by Staff reports
Study explores link between online sex, other activities

online dating, gay news, Washington Blade, online sexVANCOUVER — Men who seek sex online with other men are more likely to spend social time with other gay and bi men according to a new study published in December in the journal Sexual Health.

For the study, researchers from the University of British Columbia’s Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria polled 774 gay and bi men in Metro Vancouver in an attempt to understand what relationship exists between seeking gay sex online, other community connections and sexual behavior.

The most common forms of community involvement were reading gay news (75 percent) and visiting gay bars or clubs (73 percent). Over half of the men either watched (45 percent) or participated in (11 percent) a Pride parade. Researchers found, however, that they experienced “less emotional connection” to a general LGBT community identity.

While this may seem contradictory researcher Nathan Lachowsky explained to the Georgia Straight by phone from Victoria (where he is an assistant professor at the University of Victoria) that there is a “difference between identifying with something versus spending time doing something.”

He said that they found that guys who tended to use apps ascribed less importance to collective queer identity. While in the past, he said, there may have been more involvement in becoming part of a larger group or movement, but that things have shifted toward more personalized networks, the Georgia Straight reports.

