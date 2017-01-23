January 23, 2017 at 3:48 pm EST | by Steve Charing
Baltimore Trans Alliance marches on
Members of the Baltimore Transgender Alliance at the Women’s March on Washington. (Photo courtesy of Ava Pipitone)

One day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, millions of anti-Trump protesters and women’s rights advocates demonstrated all over the world including at the protests’ epicenter in Washington, D.C. Baltimore was well represented in the Women’s March in D.C. and among them was a contingent from The Baltimore Transgender Alliance.

There were 15 individuals as part of the group including representatives from other local trans organizations like Sistas of the T. Additional people joined the contingent as the march progressed. They chanted, “Black Trans lives matter” and “Hey hey, ho ho, transphobia has got to go.”

“On day one of the new administration we saw the current face of women’s liberation,” Ava Pipitone, the executive director of The Baltimore Transgender Alliance, told the Blade. “[It’s] a more inclusive and self-reflective movement that can only continue to grow. The visible transgender participation was powerful, though none of the organizers were transgender. And while the crowd was majority white and cis, I am hopeful this momentum continues to inspire action and inclusion.”

Lee Kennedy, a UMBC student and trans activist who was part of the contingent, told the Blade, “Yesterday, I felt the presence of those feminists who define womanhood by the presence of a vagina. But I also marched and spoke with visible trans people, people of color, and others who were advocating for the rights of all of us who are oppressed. If all of these voices are to unify further into one force, further education, listening, and inclusion is absolutely necessary. But I am hopeful.”

