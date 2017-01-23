Chase Brexton names new CEO

Patrick Mutch, who had been the interim president and CEO at St. Agnes Hospital, was hired to be the new president and CEO of Chase Brexton Health Care.

Mutch succeeds Richard Larison who stepped down after being accused of orchestrating the firing of five managers at Chase Brexton in retaliation for their support of an employee unionizing effort. Community protests followed the firings.

“I am keenly aware of the important role that Chase Brexton has served in Baltimore’s LGBT community over the past 40 years,” Mutch said in a statement. “These roots run deep, and I commit to honor and uphold them.”