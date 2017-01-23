Ellen Page gets in heated debate with homophobic preacher

Ellen Page was spotted debating homosexuality with a preacher in D.C. on Friday in the midst of an inauguration protest.

In footage captured by TMZ, Page, 29, is seen speaking with a preacher who is wearing a T-shirt saying LGBT people have “morals worse than animals.”

“Homosexuality, that’s a demonic, toxic feeling,” the preacher tells Page. “That’s what you become, that’s not who you are. Who you are is when you come out your mother’s womb.”

The preacher continues to explain “queer elementary education” is preventing teachers from teaching students “that the scientific term for sex and genitalia is penis and vagina come together to create a human being.”

Page responds saying, “That’s not scientific, you’re wrong and that’s really hurtful,” before saying she wishes the preacher would open up his heart.

“We’re not gonna get anywhere. You’ll believe this your whole life. I feel for you,” Page says.

Watch below.