January 23, 2017 at 12:28 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Frank Ocean blasts Donald Trump’s inauguration speech
(Screenshot via YouTube)

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Frank Ocean directly addressed President Donald Trump about his inauguration address calling it a “struggle speech” and saying that Trump “ain’t slick.”

“I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd numbers to come in,” Ocean begins in a Tumblr post. “Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry. No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power. The world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets.”

“Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career,” Ocean continued. “The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick.  And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count. In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though.”

Ocean has expressed his thoughts on Tumblr in the past. He used the social media platform to come out about his sexuality in 2012 and more recently to address the Pulse nightclub shooting.

 

