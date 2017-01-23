January 23, 2017 at 12:53 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are officially a couple in new series

Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn are finally an item, the Advocate reports.

The DC Comics villains have famously had a flirty friendship in the comics and on the television show “Batman: The Animated Series.” In DC Comics’ Bombshell series, which depicts the superheroes in the 1940s, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy shared a kiss in issue #42.

In the latest issue #79, the pair makes their panel debut as an official couple.

The issue can be downloaded on the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, iBooks, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store and Nook Store.

vandalism_at_inaugural_parade_460x470_1_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
Local
More than 200 arrested during inauguration protests
Comings & Goings
LGBT groups to benefit from inaugural donations
Anti-gay protesters picket gay-owned D.C. restaurant
Va. House subcommittee kills bathroom bill
Obama family seen as ‘the true Camelot’
Womens_March_460x470_2_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Hundreds of thousands attend Women’s March in D.C.
Thousands protest Trump in NYC
Gay Republicans optimistic about Trump presidency
Haley: U.S. values don’t allow ‘discrimination of any kind’
Former Foreign Service officer welcomes ‘lavender scare’ apology
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Donald_Trump_oath_of_office_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
World
Trump inauguration sparks renewed concern overseas
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
angry_at_screen_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
Temper tantrums, name-calling don’t win us friends
Europe’s Islam problem and U.S. immigration policy
Get ready to fight hard for civil rights
Women’s March a powerful launch of the resistance
An open letter to President Trump from a gay American
Even core responsibilities create conflicts for Trump
Poison_Ivy_and_Harley_Quinn_DC_Comics_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are officially a couple in new series
Frank Ocean blasts Donald Trump’s inauguration speech
Ellen Page gets in heated debate with homophobic preacher
Madonna says ‘blowing up White House’ comments were taken out of context
Finding social graces in ‘Charm’
Oscar’s baby steps
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup