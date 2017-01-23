Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are officially a couple in new series

A mysterious force blasts Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy out of the sky in the digital-first DC COMICS: BOMBSHELLS #79! https://t.co/tKVtJwuKaU pic.twitter.com/AQuRoG3Jvi — DC (@DCComics) January 20, 2017

Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn are finally an item, the Advocate reports.

The DC Comics villains have famously had a flirty friendship in the comics and on the television show “Batman: The Animated Series.” In DC Comics’ Bombshell series, which depicts the superheroes in the 1940s, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy shared a kiss in issue #42.

In the latest issue #79, the pair makes their panel debut as an official couple.

NEVER FORGET BOMBSHELLS POISON IVY AND HARLEY QUINN. That’s all, good night. pic.twitter.com/NKkrjYG4ek — Monika 🌈🗾 (@moishpain) January 17, 2017

The issue can be downloaded on the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, iBooks, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store and Nook Store.