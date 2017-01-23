Madonna says ‘blowing up White House’ comments were taken out of context

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Madonna has defended her passionate remarks at the Women’s March in D.C. on Saturday saying that “one phrase was taken wildly out of context.”

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna told hundreds of thousands of attendees. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

The comments have led the Secret Service to open an investigation on the 58-year-old singer, Page Six reports.

In an Instagram post, Madonna further explained her comments from Saturday and says she meant no harm.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love,'” Madonna writes.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love,” Madonna continues.

According to Page Six, the Secret Service will investigate if Madonna had any intent behind her remarks.