January 23, 2017 at 11:43 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Madonna says ‘blowing up White House’ comments were taken out of context

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

Madonna has defended her passionate remarks at the Women’s March in D.C. on Saturday saying that “one phrase was taken wildly out of context.”

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna told hundreds of thousands of attendees. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

The comments have led the Secret Service to open an investigation on the 58-year-old singer, Page Six reports.

In an Instagram post, Madonna further explained her comments from Saturday and says she meant no harm.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love,'” Madonna writes.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love,” Madonna continues.

According to Page Six, the Secret Service will investigate if Madonna had any intent behind her remarks.

Yesterday’s Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with ” I want to start a revolution of love.” ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

vandalism_at_inaugural_parade_460x470_1_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
Local
More than 200 arrested during inauguration protests
Comings & Goings
LGBT groups to benefit from inaugural donations
Anti-gay protesters picket gay-owned D.C. restaurant
Va. House subcommittee kills bathroom bill
Obama family seen as ‘the true Camelot’
Womens_March_460x470_2_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Hundreds of thousands attend Women’s March in D.C.
Thousands protest Trump in NYC
Gay Republicans optimistic about Trump presidency
Haley: U.S. values don’t allow ‘discrimination of any kind’
Former Foreign Service officer welcomes ‘lavender scare’ apology
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Donald_Trump_oath_of_office_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
World
Trump inauguration sparks renewed concern overseas
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
angry_at_screen_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
Temper tantrums, name-calling don’t win us friends
Europe’s Islam problem and U.S. immigration policy
Get ready to fight hard for civil rights
Women’s March a powerful launch of the resistance
An open letter to President Trump from a gay American
Even core responsibilities create conflicts for Trump
Frank_Ocean_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Frank Ocean blasts Donald Trump’s inauguration speech
Ellen Page gets in heated debate with homophobic preacher
Madonna says ‘blowing up White House’ comments were taken out of context
Finding social graces in ‘Charm’
Oscar’s baby steps
Guide to gay marriage
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup