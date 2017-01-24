Inauguration protesters charged with felony rioting

Many of the 230 people who were arrested in D.C. on Friday during protests near President Trump’s inauguration have been charged with felony rioting.

Charging documents indicate officers with the Metropolitan Police Department “were monitoring a planned assembly of individuals that were known to be associated with an anarchist group.”

They note more than 300 people were gathered at 13th and O Streets, N.W., at around 10 a.m.

Charging documents indicate the group began walking south on 13th Street, N.W., and started dragging trashcans and newspaper boxes into the street before setting them on fire. Police officers also said they observed members of the group “smash out” the windows of a D.C. Fire and EMS vehicle that was parked in front of a fire station on 13th Street, N.W.

Members of the group also allegedly smashed the windows of a nearby Starbucks, SunTrust and Wells Fargo Banks. The Washington Blade also observed broken glass panes on a bus shelter on 13th Street, N.W.

“One individual was seen smashing the windows with a baseball bat and another used a hammer,” reads one of the charging documents.

Officer struck in head with piece of concrete

The charging documents indicate members of the group also set a limousine on fire. The group reportedly caused more than $100,000 in damage

The charging documents indicate several police officers were injured near the intersection of 12th and L Streets, N.W., when they tried to arrest those who allegedly committed the vandalism.

A D.C. police officer was treated for injuries at a hospital after a piece of concrete struck him in the head. The charging documents also indicate one of those who was arrested was seen swinging a metal pole at officers.

“Members of the group were observed throwing objects at the officers,” they note.

Police on Friday also arrested George Herdeg, 21, of San Antonio after he allegedly aimed a laser pointer at a U.S. Park Police helicopter as it flew above Franklin Park at around 3:41 p.m.

Hundreds of people were in and around the park when the alleged incident took place.

The Blade saw a man who was sitting inside a tree inside Franklin Park throw a large stick at police officers in riot gear who were blocking K Street between 13th and 14th Streets, N.W., shortly after 4:30 p.m. An officer used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Felony rioting is punishable with up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

The majority of those who were arrested have been released on their own personal recognizance and ordered not to get arrested in D.C. again. They are scheduled to appear again in D.C. Superior Court next month.

A class-action lawsuit that was filed on Friday accuses the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police of using excessive force against those who were arrested. It also alleges journalists, attorneys, legal observers and medical personnel are among those who were falsely taken into custody.

“None of the plaintiffs who are members of this class destroyed or attempted to destroy property, assaulted or attempted to assault any individuals, rioted, or in any way would have appeared to the police to have been breaking the law,” reads the lawsuit, according to Politico. “Further, many of the members of the class were peacefully protesting.”

The vast majority of those who protested in D.C. during Trump’s inauguration did so peacefully.

Protesters march to a security checkpoint near the intersection of 13th and F Streets, N.W., on Jan. 20, 2017. (Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the Women’s March that took place on the National Mall on Saturday.

Nobody was arrested during the event that took place a day after Trump’s inauguration.

Women’s Marches took place in more than 600 cities across the U.S. and around the world. It was the largest inaugural protest in American history.