Lush features same-sex couples in Valentine’s Day ad campaign

Lush Cosmetics’ new Valentine’s Day ad campaign proves to be an all-inclusive advertisement as it includes same-sex couples.

In one photo two men are shown relaxing in a bath together and laughing. The company tweeted the photo captioned,”Our Valentine’s Day goodies are even better when you’ve got someone to share them with.”

Another photo, on the front page of the cosmetics’ brand’s website, shows two women smiling and enjoying a bubble bath together. The company tweeted the photo on the same day as the Women’s March captioned, “To everyone marching today, time for some well-deserved bubbles!”

“We set out to do one thing when creating our Valentine’s Day visuals,” Brandi Halls, Lush Cosmetics’s director of brand communications, told the Huffington Post. “We wanted to capture love between two people, and we believe that’s what we have done here.”

Social media has reacted positively to the same-sex couple visibility with some taking to Twitter to express their approval.

Bad ass products? No animal testing? Break heteronormativity for advertising? I love lush https://t.co/kTPQWHVMwW — nike scar kyle™ (@swampxrot) January 19, 2017

@lushcosmetics loving that you use a non heteronormative couple here. Take my money forever 💸💸💸💸💸 — Gabrielle Leimon (@GabrielleLeimon) January 19, 2017