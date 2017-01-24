‘Moonlight’ lands eight Oscar noms, ‘La La Land’ ties all-time record

“Moonlight” secured its place among the top nominated films for the 89th annual Academy Awards ,earning eight total nominations.

The film, which follows a gay man in three stages of his life, scored the coveted Best Picture nomination, Best Director for Barry Jenkins, Actor in a Supporting Role for Mahershala Ali, Actress in a Supporting Role for Naomie Harris and Adapted Screenplay.

“La La Land” received 14 nominations, tying with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever. The film received a nomination for Best Picture, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actor and Best Actress for leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

“Moonlight” and “La La Land” will compete against “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hackshaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion” and “Manchester by the Sea” for Best Picture.

The ceremony airs on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

BEST PICTURE

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve- “Arrival”

Mel Gibson- “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle- “La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan- “Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins- “Moonlight”

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck- “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield- “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling- “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen- “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington- “Fences”

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert- “Elle”

Ruth Negga- “Loving”

Natalie Portman- “Jackie”

Emma Stone- “La La Land”

Meryl Streep- “Florence Foster Jenkins”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali- “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges- “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges- “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel- “Lion”

Michael Shannon- “Nocturnal Animals”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis- “Fences”

Naomie Harris- “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman- “Lion”

Octavia Spencer- “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams- “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),”- “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,”- “Trolls”

“City of Stars,”- “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair,”- “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go,”- “Moana”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”