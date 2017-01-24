January 24, 2017 at 9:50 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘Moonlight’ lands eight Oscar noms, ‘La La Land’ ties all-time record
(Screenshot via YouTube)

(‘Moonlight.’ Screenshot via YouTube)

“Moonlight” secured its place among the top nominated films for the 89th annual Academy Awards ,earning eight total nominations.

The film, which follows a gay man in three stages of his life, scored the coveted Best Picture nomination, Best Director for Barry Jenkins, Actor in a Supporting Role for Mahershala Ali, Actress in a Supporting Role for Naomie Harris and Adapted Screenplay.

“La La Land” received 14 nominations, tying with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever. The film received a nomination for Best Picture, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actor and Best Actress for leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

“Moonlight” and “La La Land” will compete against “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hackshaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion” and “Manchester by the Sea” for Best Picture.

The ceremony airs on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

BEST PICTURE

“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Hidden Figures”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”

BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve- “Arrival”
Mel Gibson- “Hacksaw Ridge”
Damien Chazelle- “La La Land”
Kenneth Lonergan- “Manchester by the Sea”
Barry Jenkins- “Moonlight”

BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck- “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield- “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling- “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen- “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington- “Fences”

BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert- “Elle”
Ruth Negga- “Loving”
Natalie Portman- “Jackie”
Emma Stone- “La La Land”
Meryl Streep- “Florence Foster Jenkins”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali- “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges- “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges- “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel- “Lion”
Michael Shannon- “Nocturnal Animals”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis- “Fences”
Naomie Harris- “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman- “Lion”
Octavia Spencer- “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams- “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Hell or High Water”
“La La Land”
“The Lobster”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“20th Century Women”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Arrival”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Silence”

BEST FILM EDITING
“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“La La Land”
“Moonlight”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Doctor Strange”
“The Jungle Book”
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Arrival”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Hail, Caesar!”
“La La Land”
“Passengers”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“Allied”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“Jackie”
“La La Land”

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
“A Man Called Ove”
“Star Trek Beyond”
“Suicide Squad”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Jackie”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Passengers”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),”- “La La Land”
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,”- “Trolls”
“City of Stars,”- “La La Land”
“The Empty Chair,”- “Jim: The James Foley Story”
“How Far I’ll Go,”- “Moana”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini”
“The Red Turtle”
“Zootopia”

Katy_French_Talento_460x470_screen_capture_via_C-Span watermark
Local
Former Whitman-Walker official named White House health adviser
Inauguration protesters charged with felony rioting
Va. Senate committee approves two pro-LGBT bills
Baltimore Trans Alliance marches on
HoCo superintendent sues, alleges anti-lesbian remarks
Chase Brexton names new CEO
Womens_March_460x470_2_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Hundreds of thousands attend Women’s March in D.C.
Thousands protest Trump in NYC
Gay Republicans optimistic about Trump presidency
Haley: U.S. values don’t allow ‘discrimination of any kind’
Former Foreign Service officer welcomes ‘lavender scare’ apology
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Donald_Trump_oath_of_office_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
World
Trump inauguration sparks renewed concern overseas
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
angry_at_screen_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
Temper tantrums, name-calling don’t win us friends
Europe’s Islam problem and U.S. immigration policy
Get ready to fight hard for civil rights
Women’s March a powerful launch of the resistance
An open letter to President Trump from a gay American
Even core responsibilities create conflicts for Trump
Moonlight_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Moonlight’ lands eight Oscar noms, ‘La La Land’ ties all-time record
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are officially a couple in new series
Frank Ocean blasts Donald Trump’s inauguration speech
Ellen Page gets in heated debate with homophobic preacher
Madonna says ‘blowing up White House’ comments were taken out of context
Finding social graces in ‘Charm’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup