January 24, 2017 at 10:04 am EST | by Chris Johnson
Sen. Baldwin to vote against DeVos as education secretary
Tammy Baldwin, gay news, Washington Blade

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) speaks at the International LGBT Leaders Conference at the Washington Hilton on Dec. 9, 2016. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) announced in a statement Monday she intends to vote against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as education secretary, citing concerns about whether the nominee will support public education and insufficient efforts to ensure no conflicts of interest exist after her appointment.

Baldwin said she’s opposing DeVos, known for her support of school vouchers, based on the fundamental belief in her home state of Wisconsin that everyone should be able to access education.

“Wisconsin has a long and proud tradition of supporting quality public education for every student,” Baldwin said. “In fact, from our beginning in 1848, the state constitution provided for a free education for all children in the state. This is a tradition I have a deep respect for and have worked to move forward. It is very important to me that our next secretary of education respects this tradition and is committed to it, but after meeting with Betsy DeVos, and participating in the hearing as a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, I don’t believe she does.”

On ethics issues, Baldwin said it was “deeply troubling” DeVos didn’t “complete her ethics homework and address in a transparent and timely way” prior to the her confirmation hearing a report outlining potential conflicts of interests she may have as a result of her finances.

The Office of Government Ethics ultimately issued its report on DeVos to the Senate HELP Committee late last week. The committee vote to approve DeVos as education secretary was once scheduled for Tuesday, but has now been postponed until Jan. 31 to give lawmakers more time to read the report on DeVos outlining her intent to avoid conflicts of interest as education secretary.

DeVos faces opposition from teacher’s groups over her support for charter schools as well as LGBT advocates, who have cited her family’s donations to anti-LGBT groups that support widely discredited “ex-gay” conversion therapy.

During her confirmation hearing, DeVos said she never supported conversion therapy and critics are conflating anti-LGBT donations from her family to include her, but stumbled over other questions related to education policy and notably suggested locales should be able to decide whether to allow guns in schools in the event of grizzly bear attacks.

In questioning over the anti-LGBT donations, Baldwin told DeVos during her confirmation hearing she should submit to the committee in writing a statement denying she personally donated to anti-LGBT groups. Baldwin’s office hasn’t responded to repeated requests from the Washington Blade to comment on whether DeVos submitted the statement to the committee.

“Betsy DeVos lacks the public education experience qualifications for this job and she would not rule out defunding public schools. For all these reasons and more, I will not support Betsy DeVos’ confirmation to be our next secretary of education,” Baldwin said.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

Katy_French_Talento_460x470_screen_capture_via_C-Span watermark
Local
Former Whitman-Walker official named White House health adviser
Inauguration protesters charged with felony rioting
Va. Senate committee approves two pro-LGBT bills
Baltimore Trans Alliance marches on
HoCo superintendent sues, alleges anti-lesbian remarks
Chase Brexton names new CEO
Womens_March_460x470_2_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Hundreds of thousands attend Women’s March in D.C.
Thousands protest Trump in NYC
Gay Republicans optimistic about Trump presidency
Haley: U.S. values don’t allow ‘discrimination of any kind’
Former Foreign Service officer welcomes ‘lavender scare’ apology
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Donald_Trump_oath_of_office_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
World
Trump inauguration sparks renewed concern overseas
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
angry_at_screen_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
Temper tantrums, name-calling don’t win us friends
Europe’s Islam problem and U.S. immigration policy
Get ready to fight hard for civil rights
Women’s March a powerful launch of the resistance
An open letter to President Trump from a gay American
Even core responsibilities create conflicts for Trump
This_is_Everything_Gigi_Gorgeous_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous reveals trailer for transgender journey doc
Model Hanne Gaby Odiele comes out as intersex
‘Moonlight’ lands eight Oscar noms, ‘La La Land’ ties all-time record
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are officially a couple in new series
Frank Ocean blasts Donald Trump’s inauguration speech
Ellen Page gets in heated debate with homophobic preacher
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup