Model Hanne Gaby Odiele comes out as intersex

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele has revealed she is intersex and is working to raise awareness for the intersex community by joining forces with interACT Advocates for Intersex Youth.

In an interview with USA Today, the 29-year-old Belgian model opened up that she was born with both XX and XY chromosomes, otherwise known as androgen insensitivity syndrome. Odiele says she was also born with internal testes.

“It is very important to me in my life right now to break the taboo,” Odiele told USA Today. “At this point, in this day and age, it should be perfectly all right to talk about this.”

Odiele’s parents were told she might develop cancer if her testes were not removed and she underwent vaginal reconstructive surgery at 18.

“It’s not that big of a deal being intersex,’” Odiele says. “If they were just honest from the beginning…It became a trauma because of what they did.”

Odiele has walked the runway for Chanel, Givenchy and Prada and has appeared in Vogue.

Watch Odiele talk about being intersex below.