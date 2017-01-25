CBS greenlights crime drama starring Alan Cumming

CBS has ordered a pilot for new crime drama “Killer Instinct,” starring Alan Cumming, Deadline reports.

Cumming, 51, plays a former CIA operative who has settled into life as a professor and writer but gets pulled back into his old life when the CIA needs his help to catch a serial killer. The show is based on the upcoming book “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson. Cumming will also serve as executive producer with former executive producer for “The Good Wife,” Craig Turk.

The actor played Eli Gold on “The Good Wife” and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.