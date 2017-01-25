Michelle Rodriguez stars in controversial transgender action film

“The Assignment,” a controversial new action film starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, has released its first trailer.

The film, previously titled “(Re)Assignment” and “Tomboy: A Revenger’s Tale,” tells the story of an assassin (Rodriguez) who is captured by a surgeon (Weaver) and forced to undergo gender reassignment surgery. “The Assignment” has so far received poor reviews after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and has gotten backlash for having a transphobic storyline.

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Programs for Transgender Media, told The Huffington Post that the film’s story is problematic.

“We haven’t read the script, but it’s disappointing to see filmmakers turning what is a life-saving medical procedure for transgender people into a sensationalistic plot device,” Adams says. “We are at a crucial moment in the public’s understanding of transgender issues, and stories like these have the potential to undermine the progress we’ve worked so hard to achieve.”

Rodriguez defended her decision to take on the role in an Instagram post in September.

“The industry seems to be running low on edgy creativity & ‘real take a chance’ controversy, sometimes it makes me want to scream, instead I did what I always do when I’m bored with the ‘status quo’, I shot crazy b movie Indy to express my frustration,” Rodriguez writes.

Watch the trailer below.