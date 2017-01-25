January 25, 2017 at 12:57 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet

Rise & Resist, LGBTQ History Month, gay news, Washington BladeA meeting to discuss plans for launching a new D.C. LGBT direct action group called Rise & Resist, which is aimed at protesting possible discriminatory actions by the Trump administration, is scheduled to take place Feb. 6 at the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community at 14th and U streets, N.W.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 6-7:30 p.m. It’s being organized jointly by gay activist Donald Aucoin and transgender activist Willem Miller.

Aucoin said he and Miller hope to model the new group after ACT UP, the AIDS protest group credited with carrying out creative, attention-grabbing protests and non-violent civil disobedience actions in the 1980s and 1990s to draw attention to discrimination against people with AIDS and the government’s slow response to the epidemic at that time.

A Rise & Resist group that formed in New York City last fall has already carried out several protests, including a “cough in” at a restaurant at Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to New York gay activist Tim Murphy, who helped organize the protest.

Further information about the meeting to organize a D.C. Rise & Resist group can be obtained by contacting Aucoin at daucoin308@aol.com.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

