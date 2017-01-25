New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet

A meeting to discuss plans for launching a new D.C. LGBT direct action group called Rise & Resist, which is aimed at protesting possible discriminatory actions by the Trump administration, is scheduled to take place Feb. 6 at the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community at 14th and U streets, N.W.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 6-7:30 p.m. It’s being organized jointly by gay activist Donald Aucoin and transgender activist Willem Miller.

Aucoin said he and Miller hope to model the new group after ACT UP, the AIDS protest group credited with carrying out creative, attention-grabbing protests and non-violent civil disobedience actions in the 1980s and 1990s to draw attention to discrimination against people with AIDS and the government’s slow response to the epidemic at that time.

A Rise & Resist group that formed in New York City last fall has already carried out several protests, including a “cough in” at a restaurant at Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to New York gay activist Tim Murphy, who helped organize the protest.

Further information about the meeting to organize a D.C. Rise & Resist group can be obtained by contacting Aucoin at daucoin308@aol.com.