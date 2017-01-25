Capital Pride theme unveils Feb. 9

Capital Pride hosts its 2017 Pride Reveal party at Sax Restaurant and Lounge (734 11th St., N.W.) on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7-10 p.m. The theme for the 2017 Pride celebration will be revealed as well as the schedule of events.

Tickets include two complimentary specialty cocktails. There will also be hors d’oeuvres and performers. Tickets are $30 in advance and $50 at the door. For more information, visit capitalpride.org.