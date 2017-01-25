January 25, 2017 at 10:57 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ reboot coming to Netflix
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” is coming back for a new generation on Netflix, EW reports.

The eight-episode reboot will feature a new group of five to replace Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez. The show will venture outside of New York City, where the show was originally set, to give makeovers in red states.

“In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” the show’s producers said in a statement. “With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.”

“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” followed Kressley, Allen, Douglas, Filicia and Rodriguez as they gave straight men an overhaul in fashion, grooming, interior design, food and wine, and personal relationships. The show ran from 2003-2007 on Bravo and earned an Emmy award for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004.

