QUEERY: Andrew McCarty

Brother Help Thyself gathers this weekend for its annual grant awards reception at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.).

The organization provides financial and other support to local non-profits serving HIV/AIDS and LGBT organizations. Takoma Wellness Center has sponsored this year’s reception. Recipients will be announced at the event. Doors open at 2 p.m. The presentations run from 2:45-4:30 p.m. Details at brotherhelpthyself.net.

Andrew McCarty is Brother’s current vice president. He’s also commissioner for the Mayor’s Commission on HIV in Baltimore, where he lives. He works by day as a hairdresser at Matthew John’s Hair Salon.

The 44-year-old Houlton, Maine, native has been in Baltimore for 15 years after stints in Atlanta and San Francisco. He’s single and lives in Mt. Vernon with his Doxies Jake and Hattie Marie.

McCarty enjoys cooking, movies and hiking in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I have been out since I was 18. Yes kiddos, that was in 1990.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

The men and women of the community who came before me.

What’s Baltimore’s best nightspot, past or present?

The Hippo. Not much of a bar person anymore.

Describe your dream wedding.

Hmm — don’t think I will be going there.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Being clean and sober seven years now, I work tirelessly with the addiction community here in Baltimore.

What historical outcome would you change?

One just happened that I would like to change, but hey — we can’t have everything and it isn’t going to stop the work I do.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

The night Princess Diana died.

On what do you insist?

Respect

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

Had to be something positive. Living life always negative gets you nothing.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“The Art of Being ME!”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Hmmmmmmm ….

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

I was raised believing in God and the higher power. Today my relationship is more on the end of doing good and living the best me I can.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Never forget those of us who came before who’ve worked very hard so you’re able to be as vocal as you are today. Celebrate those who fought hard and risked everything.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

My parents.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

The assumption that every gay person wants to be the opposite sex.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“It’s My Party” (grab your tissues)

What’s the most overrated social custom?

I honestly don’t think there are any overrated social customs. I believe one should make eye contact, shake hands, hold the door for the next person. Saying that one’s social custom is overrated is like saying that I am above the next person and that isn’t who I am.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

I most respect being asked to serve Baltimore, the city I love, on the Mayor’s Commission for HIV.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

That I can and will make a difference in the world and that I will make it through.

Why Baltimore?

Baltimore to me is the greatest city ever — so rich in history and beauty. Yes there are issues in the city, but I love her for all of her bumps and bruises.