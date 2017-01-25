January 25, 2017 at 11:24 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
U.K. Kellogg’s ad features real life gay couple
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

A real life gay couple stars in a U.K. Kellogg’s commercial to explain just how they like to eat their cereal.

The advertisement is part of Kellogg’s #MyPerfectBowl campaign and features people discussing how they like to eat a bowl of Kellogg’s. For Chris Hall, 42, and his husband Mark Hearfield, 59, of Manchester, England, who have been married for 22 years, it’s an important question.

In the commercial Hall explains how he enjoys his bowl with hot milk and honey while Hearfield needs his cereal to be room temperature.

“When we heard about the opportunity to be in the advert, we were both really excited,” Hall told the Bury Times. “We wanted to be part of the conversation and thought it would be really fun to do a film shoot in our home.”

Kellogg’s has shown its support for the LGBT community in the past coming under fire by right-wing groups for sponsoring Atlanta Gay Pride in 2014. The sponsorship included featuring the brand’s mascot Tony the Tiger on Pride advertising.

Watch the #MyPerfectBowl ad below.

